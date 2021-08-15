Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 50,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 72,307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

