Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.