Insider Buying: Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Brian A. Hennessy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 277,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,168.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ HNNA opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $76.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 14.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 24.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.