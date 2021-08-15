Insider Buying: Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Brian A. Hennessy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 277,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,168.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ HNNA opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $76.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04.
Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 14.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 24.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.
About Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors, Inc engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.
