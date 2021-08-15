Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Buys 46,472 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Sally Chaplain acquired 46,472 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$120,827.20 ($86,305.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

