Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $196.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

