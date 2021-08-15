Insider Selling: American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $943,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John B. Berding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of American Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $134.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 214.5% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in American Financial Group by 380.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

