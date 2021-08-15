Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells $55,290.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BWXT stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 111.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 146,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.