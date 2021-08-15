Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DIOD opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.40. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $91.02.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.