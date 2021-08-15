Insider Selling: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Insider Sells $16,832.76 in Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) insider Tali Chen sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $16,832.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tali Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Tali Chen sold 469 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $7,475.86.

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.38 million, a PE ratio of -72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.36. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

