Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells 4,984 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joel L. Poppen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.