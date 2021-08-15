Insider Selling: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Sells 8,100 Shares of Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OCDX opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 67.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.24. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $17,732,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $21,388,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $3,595,000.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

