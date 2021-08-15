Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells $506,057.00 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 40,604 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

