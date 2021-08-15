Insider Selling: Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Major Shareholder Sells $78,892,000.00 in Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Virgin Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00.

NYSE SPCE opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.