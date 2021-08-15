Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Sells $183,194.88 in Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $183,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IIIN stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $839.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.74. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

