International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 222.08 ($2.90).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 165.64 ($2.16) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The stock has a market cap of £8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.70.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

