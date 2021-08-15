International Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 28,482 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 10,548 call options.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.15 and a beta of 2.18. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $65,595,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,476,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

