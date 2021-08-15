International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

