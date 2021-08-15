Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITPOF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ITPOF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.56%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

