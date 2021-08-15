Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.4% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,780 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 188,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,737. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

