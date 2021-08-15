Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMMO. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 252.9% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 170,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 122,221 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after buying an additional 42,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 59,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the period.

XMMO opened at $86.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $89.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57.

