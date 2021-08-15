Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 513.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:VTN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.85. 16,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,862. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.17.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.
