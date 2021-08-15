Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 513.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:VTN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.85. 16,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,862. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.