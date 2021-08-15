iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Down 73.9% in July

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the July 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

ISTB stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

