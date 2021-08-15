iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, an increase of 150.5% from the July 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,947,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 129,185 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 625,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 85,396 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 486,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 460,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 83,524 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $42.41 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90.

