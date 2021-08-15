iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 654,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 72,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.61. 58,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,752. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63.

