iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the July 15th total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,605 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,652,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,185,000 after buying an additional 1,688,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after buying an additional 1,089,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,932,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,242,000 after buying an additional 657,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,314,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

