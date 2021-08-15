iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.84. The stock had a trading volume of 679,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

