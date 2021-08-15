iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Reduced by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $272.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

