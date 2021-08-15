iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) is SPC Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,684 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.77. 67,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,879. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

