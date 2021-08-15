iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Reduced by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $104.85 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

