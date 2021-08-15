ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) Position Lessened by Ampfield Management L.P.

Ampfield Management L.P. lessened its holdings in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. ITHAX Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in ITHAX Acquisition were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITHXU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

OTCMKTS:ITHXU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,287. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

