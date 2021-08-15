ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ITT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.23. The company had a trading volume of 261,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,489. ITT has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.