J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $17.58 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

