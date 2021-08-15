J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

JCOM opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

