J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.
JCOM opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.90.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.18.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.