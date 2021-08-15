Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.
Jack in the Box has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
JACK opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.73.
In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
