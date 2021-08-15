Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Jack in the Box has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JACK opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

