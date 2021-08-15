Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jack in the Box worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JACK stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

