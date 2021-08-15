James D. Frias Sells 58,000 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James D. Frias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68.

Nucor stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nucor by 56.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1,753.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Nucor by 36.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of Nucor by 54.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

