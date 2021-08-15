James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JHX. Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 89.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

