Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,563 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $580,998.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $364.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

