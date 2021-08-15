Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.76.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.19. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

