Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €110.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €88.86. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

