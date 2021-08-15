Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

