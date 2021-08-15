Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Beauty Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $22.80 on Friday. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,477,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,953,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,486,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,671,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

