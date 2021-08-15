Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Allakos Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLK. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $62,837,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $39,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at $13,762,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at $12,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,623,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,013. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

