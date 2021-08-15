Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €6.20 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €6.20 ($7.29) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.84 ($6.87).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.46 ($6.42) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.84.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

