Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Haemonetics Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAE. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,213.4% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after purchasing an additional 92,266 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.