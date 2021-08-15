Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.00 ($36.47).

ETR JEN opened at €29.70 ($34.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is €25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a fifty-two week high of €30.30 ($35.65).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

