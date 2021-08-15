JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

Several research firms recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

