JMP Securities Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $210.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $195.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.26.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $194.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.45. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion and a PE ratio of -26.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

