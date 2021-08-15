John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after buying an additional 48,293 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMD opened at $34.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.28. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

