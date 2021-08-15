Joseph Israel Sells 22,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PARR opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $937.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

